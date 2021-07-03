A 29-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted by rampaging soldiers in Wa, has undergone surgery at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

Gafur Mahama developed a fracture in his right thigh bone which required the service of an orthopaedic surgeon.

He was referred to the regional hospital from the Wa Municipal Hospital where he was first admitted on Thursday, July 1.

Mr Mahama was inside a sports betting centre when he heard a loud noise from outside and decided to come out to see what was happening.

He was pounced on by a handful of the rampaging soldiers who beat him to a pulp.

He was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

After an hour at the hospital, he regained his conscience but could not walk; neither could he sit up, let alone stand up.

A careful assessment showed marks of assault on his entire body.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Robert Amessiya. explained to JoyNews‘ Upper West Regional Correspondent why it was important for the victim to undergo the surgery.

He was successfully operated on and wheeled into the theatre on Saturday morning to continue his recovery process.

Dr Amessiya revealed that he will require at least three months to recover fully.

The cost of the surgery is not yet known but it will be borne by the Ghana Armed Forces.