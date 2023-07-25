A Bono Regional Forestry Commission guard, Vitus Yuordong, who went missing in the Sunyani municipality, has been found at a refuse site at Nkawkaw-Asona in the Eastern Region.

He was found on Monday with his legs tied and handcuffed by a Zoomlion truck driver and his mate.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News, Mr Yourdong said he was captured by some suspected illegal chainsaw operators in the Asukesse forest reserve in Sunyani during an operation.

This was after he excused his colleagues to attend to nature’s call on the 2nd of July, 2023 where he was kept, assaulted severally and later was dumped at Nkawkaw Asona refuse dump unconscious.

Saza Agbotiyao, the Zoomlion truck driver, corroborated the account of Mr Youdong on the state he was found in.

The victim was released from the handcuff upon the instructions of the Regional Police Commander and has since been sent to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for medical attention.

The Mpraeso District Forest Manager, Nii Kwei Kussanchin, has visited the Nkawkaw Central Police Station to ascertain the situation.

Mr Yuordong together with some colleagues were dispatched on Sunday, July 2, 2023, on an operation at the Daadom portion of the Asukese Forest reserve within the Sunyani Municipality to arrest illegal chainsaw operators.

