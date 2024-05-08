A tenant, Manlafy Danso, who is married with two children, has been accused of eloping with his landlord’s 20-year-old daughter in Gambia.

It was gathered that Danso, a native of Niamina Sotokoi, disappeared with the girl on Friday, May 3, 2024 in Wellingara Coastal Road.

They are suspected to be in a romantic relationship on the blind side of their families.

Soon after, the girl’s parents filed a complaint against him, and the search for both of them is still ongoing.

Expressing his distress, the father of the 20-year-old told a journalist that, Danso used voodoo to manipulate his daughter.

“This is far from ordinary. He manipulated my daughter through some spiritual means. My daughter had just completed memorizing the Holy Quran, and we were even preparing to commemorate her achievement. We searched everywhere but couldn’t find them. I am sure they are staying in a guest house. He is a criminal who is known to the police,” he said.

Another relative of the girl disclosed: “Manlafy is a dangerous criminal. He abducted the girl.”