A landlord at Sebrepor in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, Coffie Tetteh, has allegedly bitten off the index finger of a tenant’s left hand.

The tenant, a 32-year-old barber, identified as Raymond Mensah, said the incident happened during a misunderstanding that ensued.

Tenant, Raymond Mensah

“I went out to discard wastewater around our house after washing when the landlord, Coffie Tetteh confronted me and questioned why I poured the water where I did.

“I didn’t understand why he asked me that since that was the usual place we pour water so it became a back and forth exchange of words but I don’t know how my finger landed in his mouth for him to bite it off,” he narrated in an interview with Adom News.

ALSO READ:

The landlord, Mr Tetteh, narrating his part of the incident, said he bit the tenant’s finger accidentally, adding that the tenant tried to poke his eye during the argument.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the police with investigations ongoing.