A landlord, identified simply as Isaac, is receiving treatment at the hospital after being beaten to pulp by his tenant.

The landlord, believed to be in his late forties, was caught red-handed half-naked together with the tenant’s wife in their bedroom.

The tenant, Amos Gyamfi, a 39-year-old man, told Adom News that he rented the single room for the nursing mother at Bibiani-Hwenaampori while he was miles away in another municipality of Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai in the Western North Region.

According to the tenant, he had visited his wife to checkup on her and their months-old baby after she complained of ill health.

However, his knocks were unanswered, despite receiving a hint by a nephew of the landlord that his wife is present at home.

Gyamfi said he proceeded to head home, but the suspicious attitude of onlookers prompted him of shady activities.

He told Adom News that he forced open the door only to discover the landlord and his wife seminude and enjoying each other’s company.

He dragged them out in their half-naked state before beating the landlord mercilessly.

The landlord fell unconscious and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

SEE MORE