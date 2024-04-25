Kweku Addo was born on 23rd August 1967, the eighth of 11 siblings. He started primary school education at the South Labadi Estate Experimental School (also known as Home School) and went on to St Anthony’s Preparatory School in Lartebiokoshie, Accra.

He studied science and acquired skills in woodwork at Suhum Secondary Technical School. He went through further studies at Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture over two years and migrated to Germany in 1989 where he sojourned for another three years.

Career

Kweku Addo moved on to the United States of America and had opportunities to acquire skills in some aspects of Banking, Public Speaking, Communications, Nursing, and Real Estate practice.

These learning experiences took him through such organizations and institutions as Travelers/City Corps Bank, the Dale Carnegie Institute, and Long and Forster Real Estate Training Institute.

On his return to Ghana, he established a general practice real estate brokerage – Igloo Real Estate Limited, and assumed the position of Director of a reputable Basic School – Oddarene Christian School.

Politics

Kweku Addo was a volunteer in President Barrack Obama’s campaign and has maintained a Social Democratic stance in his political expression here in Ghana.

He contested the 2020 General Elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress and is poised to make a successful bid for the Ablekuma West Parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections. He believes in an inclusive, participatory, and fair governance that works for equal opportunities for all.

Personal Life

Kweku Addo was a Lay Minister in the Lighthouse Chapel International Ministry for over a decade. He had been an Associate Pastor of the Hour of Solutions International Ministry working in Accra and its environs.

Kweku Addo has also ministered in many churches with an emphasis on Church Growth, Effective Establishment, and Ethical Leadership.

He has served two terms as National Vice President of the Old Students Association of Suhum Secondary Technical School.

Married with five children, Kweku Addo continues to study and through efforts to improve his fund of knowledge earned a Doctorate in Moral Philosophy from the International Ministerial Bible Training College, an affiliate of the Elohim Theological University, USA