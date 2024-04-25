The government has issued a directive to Future Global Resources Limited (FGR) to promptly revamp its mining operations.

This follows a picketing protest organized by the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of the TUC-Ghana at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Thursday, April 25.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the union, clarified that the protest aimed to urge the government to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources Limited, the operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.

The union argues that since assuming control of the mine in 2020, Future Global Resources has not demonstrated sufficient financial capability to effectively manage it. Despite a recommendation from the Minerals Commission to the Minister of Lands & Natural Resources to revoke the license, it has not yet been done.

During the picketing at the Lands Ministry, the government, represented by Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, acknowledged the concerns of the union and ordered FGR to address them immediately.

Mr Jinapor assured the aggrieved workers of the government’s commitment to improving their welfare.

The directive to FGR came as a result of the pressure exerted by the GMWU, highlighting the power of collective action in addressing labour issues.

The union’s persistence in advocating for its members’ rights led to swift government action, demonstrating the significance of organized labor in the country’s governance.

In response to the government’s directive, Future Global Resources Limited is expected to take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by the GMWU.

“The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, on Thursday, 25th April, 2024, engaged members of the Mine Workers Union who were picketing at the Ministry and assured them of Government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to revamp the Prestea and Bogoso mines, and secure the welfare of its workers,” an excerpt of the statement said.