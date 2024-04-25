Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said his outfit will meet with the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana to find an amicable solution to the hike in transport fares in some parts of the country.

According to him, it is important to reach a decision in order to bring sanity to the transport sector.

His comments follow appeals by some passengers to transport operators to officially announce new fares to prevent petty quarrels between them and drivers.

Some commercial drivers have increased fares by about 20 percent since last Saturday, with drivers charging GH₵9.00 instead of GH₵7.50 from Madina to Accra Central Business District.

Additionally, some passengers are paying GH₵7.00 instead of GH₵5.50 for a taxi trip from Old Ashongman to Madina.

This has caused misunderstandings between drivers and passengers, with some incidents even escalating to assaults.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Asiamah stated that, there is the need for consensus to address the confusion.

“I won’t sit idly by and watch drivers lose their jobs, nor will he tolerate passengers suffering. I think there should be a good regulatory system in place to prevent decisions that could lead to chaos” he said.

He urged both drivers and passengers to remain calm and handle the situation appropriately.

“I am a father for all and must ensure that the right thing is done for all parties involved.

The Transport Minister noted that, they are open for discussions and will meet with the union and their consultants on Wednesday.

Mr. Asiamah admitted that, while fuel prices have risen, any fare adjustments should be made moderately to maintain sanity in the system.

“Depending on the outcome of the deliberations, if it is deemed necessary to increase fares, we will do so; however, if the consultants advise against it, we will not” he added.

