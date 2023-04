A level 300 University of Cape Coast (UCC) student, Elizabeth Ohene, has been found dead in her hostel room.

The law student passed away on April 20, 2023 due to yet-to-be-disclosed causes.

Her death was announced by the school’s administration who said they are saddened by the situation.

The university has offered counselling session to affected students through the Dean of Students and Counselling Centre.

Management of UCC further extended their condolences to the grieving family.

