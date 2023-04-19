MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was recently seen wearing a flattering outfit at a state function held on April 19, 2023.
The event was the commissioning of a multi-purpose housing unit for the Ghana Police Service (GPS) at the Atomic Police Station in Accra.
Many notable individuals were present, including President Akufo-Addo, the Inspector-General of Police , George Akuffo Dampare, and other politicians.
Madam Safo wore a stylish pair of sea-blue jeans that beautifully highlighted her curves.
She paired them with a crisp white long-sleeved shirt that had its top buttons undone, creating a v-shaped neckline that revealed a subtle ash-colored inner shirt.
Completing the look were a pair of high-heeled slippers that complemented her outfit. She wore a short wig that was parted in the middle, cascading gracefully over her shoulders.
Overall, she looked stunning in her outfit and was a noticeable presence at the commissioning ceremony.
