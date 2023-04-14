Brother of late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah has made some shocking revelations following his death.

To Solomon Basoah, his late brother was not treated fairly while he was alive.

He told Osei Bonsu, host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme that, despite the MP’s loyalty to NPP, constituency executives worked against him.

“My brother really suffered before dying. Even in Parliament, a lot of people were aware of the treatment meted out to him. The constituency executives never liked him. They even organise meetings without his knowledge. If he were alive today and we are going for elections, trust me, the executives would have deserted him because majority of them are not in his camp,” he said.

Mr. Basoah also alleged that, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addae Agyekum was spreading false rumours about the late MP even when he was battling for his life.

The pained brother said he is shocked eight people including some constituency executives have picked forms to contest in the by-election.

“Eight people are currently contesting the seat. But for someone who had worked hard in the constituency, they could have just said they won’t contest and even allowed a family member to go. But the number of people contesting really puts me off and shows they never cared about him,” he fumed.

Asked if he would still do politics after his brother’s death, Solomon said “I won’t bother venturing into politics again. I am an Electoral Area Coordinator and after my tenure, I won’t bother to continue. My brother went through a lot and I cannot see myself going through that too,” he noted.

