A brother of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah has said his father was 99-years old when he was born.

Solomon Basoah revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The 50-year-old said people are always in shock when he shares the story about his birth.

“My father was 99 years when he gave birth to me. I was told when my father was 90 and fell ill; doctors said his blood was just like a baby’s blood,” he said.

Show host, Philip Osei Bonsu who was shocked asked again for confirmation, Mr. Basoah said “I always get people sounding very shocked anytime I tell them my father was 99 years when he birthed me but that is the truth. I am 50 years now and so I cannot lie over this” he said.