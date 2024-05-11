Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Hohoe constituency of the Volta region clashed over allege registration of minors and foreigners in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

According to the NDC, the NPP allegedly transported over 600 people to the registration center in Hohoe, claiming they were foreigners.

The NDC’s constituency chairman, Newton Darkey, in an interview with Adom News, said their agents prevented them from registering.

He indicated that, the NPP used similar tactics in the 2020 elections that is why its candidate, John Peter-Amewu won the seat.

He warned that any such attempts in the upcoming elections would be resisted.

He said the NDC in the Hohoe Constituency is vigilant and will not allow foreigners to influence the election of their parliamentary candidate.

Mr. Darkey issued a stern warning to any foreigners cooperating with the NPP’s alleged attempts.

NDC parliamentary candidate for Hohoe Constituency, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, tweeted on his social media claimed the NPP attempted to dress foreigners in school uniforms to register, but they failed.

He urged NDC party agents and the public to remain vigilant.

In response, NPP Constituency Communication Officer for Hohoe, Samuel Azasu, speaking to Adom News, dismissed the allegations.

He added that, the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency is peaceful and will not engage in anything that will disturb the peace in the area.

ALSO READ:

Voter registration: Dadieso Immigration assures tight border security to prevent foreigners

NDC, NPP executives arrested in Mpohor for allegedly registering minors [Photos]

I will curse anyone if… – Hopeson Adorye warns NPP members [Listen]