“I have patience; I have endured since 2019 and have not said anything. So if you wake up with the intent of making me angry or disgracing me, do not think it was a goat that birthed me. I have always maintained that I am a tactician when it comes to politics. I know when and where to release my information,” he said.
Hopeson Adorye dared his critics to substantiate their allegations or face his wrath.
“My name is Hopeson Yaovi Adorye; my father is from Atiavi and my mother is from Kporviade. I am saying that if you tell lies about me, I will curse you because I will not tell lies or bear false witness against anyone,” he said in an interview on Okay FM.
Listen to attached audio
ALSO READ: