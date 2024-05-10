New Patriotic Party (NPP), Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, Hopeson Adorye
The Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has said he will curse any New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who peddles lies about him.

This decision, he explained, is to stop people from taking advantage of him for their personal gains.

“I am daring the NPP to come out with any dirt they have on me. When you lie about me, I will curse you. If you tell the truth about me, I have no problem” he fumed.

Mr. Adorye’s anger stems from claims that, he was dismissed from the National Security for misconduct.

He said some NPP supporters have been peddling such falsehood since 2019, and he has resolved to end it.

Mr. Adorye said the provocation has reached a boiling point, and he is now ready to match them boot-for-boot.

“I have patience; I have endured since 2019 and have not said anything. So if you wake up with the intent of making me angry or disgracing me, do not think it was a goat that birthed me. I have always maintained that I am a tactician when it comes to politics. I know when and where to release my information,” he said.

Hopeson Adorye dared his critics to substantiate their allegations or face his wrath.

“My name is Hopeson Yaovi Adorye; my father is from Atiavi and my mother is from Kporviade. I am saying that if you tell lies about me, I will curse you because I will not tell lies or bear false witness against anyone,” he said in an interview on Okay FM.

