The Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has said he will curse any New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who peddles lies about him.

This decision, he explained, is to stop people from taking advantage of him for their personal gains.

“I am daring the NPP to come out with any dirt they have on me. When you lie about me, I will curse you. If you tell the truth about me, I have no problem” he fumed.

Mr. Adorye’s anger stems from claims that, he was dismissed from the National Security for misconduct.

He said some NPP supporters have been peddling such falsehood since 2019, and he has resolved to end it.

Mr. Adorye said the provocation has reached a boiling point, and he is now ready to match them boot-for-boot.