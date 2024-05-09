National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is handling issues surrounding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The NDC insists that, the reluctance to provide them with serial numbers of BVR kits being used in the process nationwide is surprising and breeds mistrust.

This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) explained that, it cannot make the serial numbers public as it could pose a security threat to the data being collected.

But NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia retorted that his party “has always been suspicious that the stolen kits could be used to illegally register some people in order to add them to the voters register to enable them to vote on December 7, 2024. That remains our suspicion.”

Speaking on Joy FM, the NPP Organiser suggested that it appears the NDC wants to take over the commission’s job which is disruptive to the registration campaign.

“Do they want to be the Electoral Commission? Do they want to manage the electoral processes?… I’m surprised why the NDC is doing this,” he said on Top Story on May 9.

He further indicated that the matter is a frivolous one and “I don’t think we need to spend time on it.”

The 21-day limited voters registration exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the EC has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters’ registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

Arrival of Nana Konadu, Kimathi Rawlings at Otumfuo’s 74th birthday dinner [Watch]