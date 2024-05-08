Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her son, Kimathi joined several well-wishers to celebrate Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II as he marked his 74th birthday.
Dignitaries, members of royal families, and esteemed guests gathered at the Jubilee Hall for a grand dinner which was held on May 6, 2024.
A video from the event captured the moment Nana Konadu and her son made a grand entry at the event.
Kimathi wore a black suit and white shirt with a tie to complement his outfit while Nana Konadu wore neatly designed Kaba and Slit with her signature headgear.
It was a joyous occasion filled with celebration and homage to the Asantehene, a beloved figure among his people.
