Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, called on Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her family on Thursday to commiserate with the family.

Madam Sirleaf was in Accra to participate in the second Kofi Annan Peace and Security forum organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf calls on Nana Konadu

The former Liberian leader, who has a long-standing relationship with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, said she decided to check up on the family after her condolence visit last December.

She was delighted to see Mrs Rawlings and the rest of the family doing well.

The meeting also discussed political developments on the continent.