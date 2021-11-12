Daughter of the late former President Jerry Rawlings has made a passionate appeal to the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to bring back her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to the party.

Dr Zanetor Rawlings said the opposition NDC cannot win the 2024 general election without her mother’s support.

“I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she appealed.

Dr Rawlings made the appeal at the commemoration of the one year anniversary of the late former president at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, November 12.

Mrs Rawlings broke away from the NDC to form her own party, the National Democratic Party which has so far contested two national elections.

Many believe the death of her husband, who is founder of the NDC, will change her mind and she will rejoin the NDC.

Though she has not given any indication, her daughter urged them to let bygones be bygones.

“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, let us recognise the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged,” the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle added.

She thanked the NDC for the support following the sudden demise of her father.

“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I’d like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You,” she stated.