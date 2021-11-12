President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late president Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.
In a tweet made in the afternoon of Friday, November 12, 2021, exactly a year after his death, he expressed his heart in memory of the late President.
The tweet was accompanied by a picture of both the President and the former President together.
He wrote:
“Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante.”
Former President Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling a short illness.
Below is the tweet:
Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante. pic.twitter.com/T0u0Fv00Ji— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 12, 2021