President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late president Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

In a tweet made in the afternoon of Friday, November 12, 2021, exactly a year after his death, he expressed his heart in memory of the late President.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of both the President and the former President together.

He wrote:

“Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante.”

Former President Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling a short illness.

Below is the tweet: