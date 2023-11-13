National Democratic Congress (NDC) must take deliberate steps to promote the ideals and values Rawlings stood for

As Ghana commemorates the third anniversary of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings, the country should consider instituting leadership lectures in his memory.

This was the assertion of Dr Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert and former Special Assistant to the late President.

He described “Rawlingsm” as an evolving theory – a concept of good leadership, anti-corruption, inclusion, and justice.

In a statement issued in Accra, he called on the Ghanaian government and the country’s tertiary institutions to take the lead in initiating such lectures.

Agumenu recalled that Rawlings’ leadership style revolved around inclusion and diversity management, which culminated in fostering inter-religious cohesion for national development, adding that this must be taught to the younger generation.

“The creation of the Office of the National Chief Imam and Muslim holidays are statecrafts he deployed to create a stable political and security architecture that Ghana enjoys today.

Agumenu said, “This act remained a citadel of peace, national cohesion, wisdom, and spirituality in the country and beyond.”

Through Rawlings’ inclusive leadership style, Ghana experienced and had a taste of diverse religious and ethnic representation and described him as a true advocate for the underdogs. “The late President fostered ideas that spoke to Ghana’s struggles and the urgent need to emancipate the Ghanaian from the shackles of poverty and ignorance.”

He cited the former president’s humility and congeniality as some of the qualities that endeared him to the people.

“JJ Rawlings was indeed the man of the people, a pure-bred leader who was ahead of his time, a bitter reality that even his detractors readily admit,” Dr Agumenu added.

He called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress NDC, the political party Rawlings founded, to take deliberate steps to promote the ideals and values he stood for.