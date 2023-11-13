Senior Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo has stated that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) quest to break the 8-year electoral cycle is possible.

He however said although it can be achieved, it will be a very difficult task for the party due to recent economic challenges.

“The election of Dr Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP presents a certain uphill task in the party’s attempt to break the 8. I am not saying it cannot be done but it is difficult, particularly being able to tout your track records,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

To him, NPP can secure victory in the 2024 general elections if its flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is able to tout his achievement and also extricate himself from the failings of this government.

“Dr Bawumia must also be touting his track record in a manner that sounds convincing to Ghanaians. He must be able to tell us there are things he cannot do today even though he promised he was going to do them, but tomorrow if we give him the mandate he will do them.

“Finally, it is how he is able to tell us that upon his own sober reflection and introspection of our living conditions, things are better today than they were before 2016. The essence of governance is to solve problems, not to dance around problems and prefer explanations to why the problems exist,” he added.

The NPP made history when it elected Dr Bawumia, a non-Akan as its presidential candidate on November 4, 2023.

Reacting to this, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that the 2024 polls is a done deal as Ghanaians have lost hope in government.

But the NPP has also argued that, although times are hard, the NDC is not a better alternative.

Ahead of the 2024 polls, political analysts have suggested that, the possibility of the governing party to retain power remains uncertain looking at its track record in recent times.

