The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, believes Black Stars will play in the finals of the World Cup if flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is elected President.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s vision for sports led to the building of over 180 astroturfs across the country.

He added that, the national team will reach the finals of the World Cup if Dr Bawumia becomes President of the West African nation.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is an action man. He is going to create employment for the youth. He is the brain behind NABCO, which was meant to help alleviate youth unemployment,” the outspoken politician in an exclusive interview on Adom FM.

“It’s almost like when you go to every district, there are astroturfs; when we came to power, there were only two, but now there are about 180 nationwide.

He [Bawumia] loves sports and will do everything to develop the sport, and I am very confident we will get the best World Cup under his leadership. We will reach the final of the World Cup under his leadership; he will do miracles with sports” Chairman Wontumi told show host, Kobby Stonne.

Dr Bawumia will lead the NPP in the 2024 elections after defeating Kennedy Agyapong and two others in their primaries.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.