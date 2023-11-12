The matchday 10 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Friday, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium defeated Karela United 2-1.

Mohammed Yahaya broke the deadlock for the home side in the 3rd minute to end the first half 1-0.

Deep in added-on time in the 90th minute, Kumi Attah levelled his side up but Mohammed Yahaya scored in the 93rd minute as the home side recorded the three points.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday, FC Samartex 1996 stunned Asante Kotoko with a lone goal. Emmanuel Keyekeh scored the only goal of the game as the home side sealed the points.

The defeat means the Porcupine Warriors have suffered three consecutive defeats.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a goalless game by Legon Cities.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC deepened the troubles of Heart of Lions by a lone goal.

Razak Simpson scored the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

Bechem United were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bofoakwa Tano at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Augustine Okrah scored to put the home side ahead in the 6th minute but Ibrahim Najib scored for the away side to share the spoils.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park defeated Real Tamale United by 2-0.

Mohammed Rahaman put the home side ahead in the 23rd minute to end the first part 1-0.

After recess, Abdul Manaf Umar scored to wrap up the win for the home side in the 93rd minute.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu stunned Great Olympics by 2-0.

Dede Ishmael converted a spot-kick to put the home side ahead in the 48th minute. Eric Danso Boateng after the recess scored to wrap up the win for the home side in the 50th minute.

Defending champions, Medeama SC at Akoon Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

Stephen Amankona scored the only goal for Chelsea in the 21st minute to seal the win.

On Monday, Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Nsoatreman FC, Aduana FC, FC Samartex and Medeama SC occupy the top four.

Asante Kotoko, Karela United and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Accra Lions 2-1 Karela United

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Legon Cities

Nations FC 1-0 Heart of Lions

Bechem United 1-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC 2-0 RTU

Dreams FC 2-0 Great Olympics

Medeama SC 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana FC v Bibiani Gold Stars (MONDAY)