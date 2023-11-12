Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, believes West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus is still a developing player.

The 23-year-old has dominated the headlines following his explosive start in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Kudus has so far scored five times in a total of 15 appearances for the Hammers since his move from Ajax during the summer transfer.

His beautiful strike against Brentford was voted as West Ham’s Goal of The Month for October and Kudus is in line to play later today against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“Kudus is a real developing player and is still developing. He might not be so young but I think he’s still somebody that is developing his game.

“I think West Ham will be good for him because of what the Premier League means and also a very experienced head coach in David Moyes,” Hughton added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has been named in Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this year.

Ghana host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before travelling to face Comoros on November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.