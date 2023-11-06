Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could lose their seats.

In most of the constituencies where the sitting MPs endorsed Dr Bawumia in the just-ended presidential primary, his close contender, Kennedy Agyapong emerged victorious.

They include Effutu, Awutu Senya East, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ayawaso Central, Gomoa Central, Amasaman, and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro among others.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Prof Gyampo said the MPs of the above constituencies are sitting on a ticking time bomb.

“These MPs couldn’t deliver their constituencies to Bawumia despite their public support. This shows they don’t have control and if they don’t take care, they will lose their seats,” he predicted.

Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday after polling 61.47% in a fiercely contested election.

He beat his contenders Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

