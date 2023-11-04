In the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer primary, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken an early lead at the NPP’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The provisional results reveal a strong showing of support for Dr. Bawumia among party delegates.

The Vice President garnered 254 votes representing 64.63% out of the 393 total votes cast.

He was closely followed by Kennedy Agyapong who polled 133 votes and Afriyie Akoto with 2 votes.

Mr Addai Nimo also garnered 4 out of the total votes cast.

There was no rejected ballot.

