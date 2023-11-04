Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country cast their votes to elect the party’s flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Among the four candidates vying for the prestigious position were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

These candidates competed to earn the endorsement of the NPP’s delegates, with the hopes of leading the party into the crucial 2024 electoral contest.

Below are some of the provisional results

NPP Headquarters Result

Total ballots issued for elections – 500

Expected delegates – 476

Valid votes cast – 393

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia – 254

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 133

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2

Yunyoo Constituency

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 0

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 387

Addai Nimo -0

Dr. Afriyie Akoto -0

Total Votes: 387

RESULTS FROM SUAME

Breman Primary A and B combined

Kennedy Agyapong- 394

Dr. Bawumia – 511

Afriyie Akoto – 2

Adai Nimo – 4

Rejected – 2

Bawumia Wins Suame Constituency

Adansi Fomena, ashanti region:

Ken Agyapong: 224

Dr. Bawumia: 117

Dr. Owusu afriyie akoto: 1

Addai nimo: 1

ElectionHQ

Manhyia South

573 including 17 regional executives and 7 founding members.

Kennedy Agyapong had 76 votes

and 478 votes for Bawumiah

Dr. Afriyie Akoto 2

Addai Nimoh 1

EFFIDUASE ASOKORE -RESULTS Expected total voters = 500

Total number of votes cast = 483

Rejected ballot = 2

Hon kennedy Agyapong = 31

Dr Bawumia = 449

Dr Afriyie Akoto = 0

Hon Addae Nimo = 1