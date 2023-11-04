Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country cast their votes to elect the party’s flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Among the four candidates vying for the prestigious position were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
These candidates competed to earn the endorsement of the NPP’s delegates, with the hopes of leading the party into the crucial 2024 electoral contest.
Below are some of the provisional results
NPP Headquarters Result
Total ballots issued for elections – 500
Expected delegates – 476
Valid votes cast – 393
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia – 254
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 133
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2
Yunyoo Constituency
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 0
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 387
Addai Nimo -0
Dr. Afriyie Akoto -0
Total Votes: 387
RESULTS FROM SUAME
Breman Primary A and B combined
Kennedy Agyapong- 394
Dr. Bawumia – 511
Afriyie Akoto – 2
Adai Nimo – 4
Rejected – 2
Bawumia Wins Suame Constituency
Adansi Fomena, ashanti region:
Ken Agyapong: 224
Dr. Bawumia: 117
Dr. Owusu afriyie akoto: 1
Addai nimo: 1
ElectionHQ
Manhyia South
573 including 17 regional executives and 7 founding members.
Kennedy Agyapong had 76 votes
and 478 votes for Bawumiah
Dr. Afriyie Akoto 2
Addai Nimoh 1
EFFIDUASE ASOKORE -RESULTS Expected total voters = 500
Total number of votes cast = 483
Rejected ballot = 2
Hon kennedy Agyapong = 31
Dr Bawumia = 449
Dr Afriyie Akoto = 0
Hon Addae Nimo = 1