A candidate in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary, Francis Addai-Nimoh has refuted allegations of distributing hefty envelopes to delegates to cast votes in his favor.

His response comes at the back of earlier reports that delegates in Berekum were supposedly paid GH¢1,000 each to endorse Mr Addai-Nimoh’s candidacy.

He made it explicitly clear that he has not provided any financial incentives to delegates, let alone an amount as substantial as GH¢1,000.

When pressed by members of the media at the NPP Headquarters, where he cast his vote, Addai-Nimoh borrowed words from Biblical Peter reiterating that “silver and gold have I none”.

Rather, he said all he has to offer delegates is peace and unity, as well as prosperity when he finally win the race.

