Failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh were present at the funeral of the late Mrs Theresa Kufuor’s funeral.

Dr Afriyie Akoto was seen in a video almost in tears after filing past the mortal remains of the late former First Lady.

Mr Addai-Nimoh who graced the occasion alongside his wife looked shocked.

The burial of the late Mrs. Kufuor wife to former President His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor is currently underway at the State House.

Dignitaries from around the world, government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, traditional and religious leaders have showed up in their numbers to pay their last respects.

Watch the video below: