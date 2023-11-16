It was a pleasant sight when President Akufo-Addo met former met his predecessor, John Mahama at the funeral of late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

Accompanied by his wife Rebecca, the President beamed with smiles as he shook hands with Mr Mahama.

He briefly engaged the former President during which the latter nodded his head though the conversation was distinct.

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama who stood by her husband also shook hands with Mr and Mrs Akufo-Addo.

Also present with Mr Mahama was a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey Fiavi.

ALSO READ: