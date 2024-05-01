The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has justified the recent incident in which President Akufo-Addo and his bodyguard reportedly signaled to some chiefs at a public event to stand up and exchange pleasantries with the President.

The 12-second video captures the President approaching some traditional leaders at a gathering, reportedly at a funeral.

The President and one of his guards were seen signaling the chiefs to rise before he exchanged a handshake with them.

While the exact location of the video was not known, the incident has sparked public reactions with many criticizing the president while others slammed the chiefs.

This is because in some cases, some chiefs sit down to exchange pleasantries from the President as a sign of respect for tradition.

This incident brought into the picture a similar one where the President was seen asking the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to ask some chiefs to be upstanding while the national anthem was being played at a public event.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng on Tuesday, April 30 about the recent incident, he said the President’s request “is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders.

“Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State, thereby showing brotherly love and mutual respect” the statement noted.

“It is also remembered at all times that the Constitution, as set out in Article 57 (2), states that, “the President shall take precedence over all other persons in Ghana”. Indeed, the President is the Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces of Ghana, and is therefore regarded as the foremost representative of the nation both domestically and internationally.”

It added that “chiefs have been asked to accord respect to the President, by standing up to greet him at public events.”

According to the Ministry, “On no occasion has the request for chiefs to stand up to greet him been made within the confines of their palaces because he recognizes the sanctity of their ancestral spaces.

“Instead, the protocol where at public events, chiefs rise to greet him as indeed is stated in the constitution, is meant to give credence to this unique national provision. This dynamic illustrates a harmonious blend of modern governance with the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage.”

The statement further clarified that, during the President’s visit to Damongo on Saturday, 27th April 2024, at no point was the Yagbonwura asked to stand up and greet the President.

“As Minister, I was with the President at the event, and, as seen clearly on videos, the president, beaming with smiles, walked over and paid homage to the Yagbonwura, who was the host of the event in Damongo. The general public is urged to avoid this deliberate and misleading piece of propaganda which is being distributed by mischief makers,” the statement noted.

The Ministry reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to upholding Ghanaian cultural values and fostering harmonious relations with the nation.

“The tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events, serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and traditions” the statement concluded.