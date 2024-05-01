The Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng, has pledged to prioritize the development of the constituency and strengthen grassroots engagement to revitalize support for the party.

In his acceptance speech after being declared winner of the Ejisu by-election, Mr Boateng reiterated plans to bridging any divides within the constituency.

He further assured constituents that his primary focus would be on addressing their concerns and ensuring their voices are heard in Parliament.

When questioned about his ability to sustain the development momentum inherited from his predecessor, Mr Boateng expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver.

He mentioned the role of the government in providing resources for development initiatives and pledged to advocate tirelessly to secure the necessary support for Ejisu.

“Development comes from the government. It is the government that provides the resources for development and it is that same government presenting me; I came on the ticket of the government. Whatever development the state will share, my job is to make sure I lobby for the people of Ejisu”

As the country enters an election year with various projects underway, Mr Boateng assured constituents that Ejisu would receive its fair share of development.

He also vowed to strengthen grassroot engagement in a bid to have the relatability when identifying and addressing the needs of the constituents.

As he assumes his new role in Parliament, he is confident that Ejisu will continue to thrive and prosper under his leadership.

