The Electoral Commission of Ghana has undertaken preliminary investigations into a video that surfaced online, allegedly showing an act of election malpractice at the Fumesua Pentecost Church polling station during the Ejisu constituency by-election on April 30, 2024.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows an individual placing an envelope on the table occupied by the presiding officer and the ballot issuer of the polling station.

In a statement released on April 30, 2024, and signed by Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman of Operations, the Electoral Commission said the investigations revealed that the officers at the said polling station were temporary election officials of the EC recruited to conduct the Ejisu by-election.

The officers are Regina Serwaa and George Sasu, the presiding officer.

“Our investigations also revealed that the MP walked to their table and inquired whether they had eaten. He then placed the envelope on the table and asked them to use the contents of the envelope for their lunch, following which he walked away,” the statement said.

The EC said it has therefore, with immediate effect, withdrawn the services of the two officers and has held discussions with the Ghana Police to kick-start the process for criminal investigations into the matter.

