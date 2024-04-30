The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso constituency in the Ashanti Region, Professor Kingsley Nyarko says that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will exert every effort to secure victory in the ongoing Ejisu constituency by-election.

According to him, Ejisu is the NPP’s stronghold, noting its history of producing outstanding MPs who also served as exceptional Ministers.

In an interview on JoyNews on Tuesday, April 30, Prof Nyarko stated, “It is a seat that means a lot to us in terms of the political dynamics in the region and the country.”

He expressed the party’s determination to replace their late colleague [Dr John Kumah] with a suitable candidate who can continue his legacy.

“And that person is the one representing the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng and we know the numbers in Parliament aren’t good so we can’t afford to lose the seat.

“So we’re doing everything possible to ensure that we win the seat and honour the memory of our late brother but I don’t think he will be happy in his grave if we lose the seat to any other person,” he said.

Prof Nyarko underscored the challenge posed by their key opponent, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former NPP member and MP, who has a strong presence in the constituency.

He emphasised the seriousness of the campaign, stating, “It’s not a kid’s play so that’s why I’m saying that we’re doing everything possible, we are being diligent, we’re working hard to ensure that we retain the seat.”

Prof Nyarko added that the constituents are willing to vote massively for the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

Meanwhile, the EC says it has withdrawn two of its officials amid allegations of bribery.

In a press release signed by Samuel Tettey during the ongoing Ejisu by-election, the Commission said its attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media depicting one of the polling stations.

This comes after Prof Nyarko was caught on camera handing over an envelope suspected to contain cash to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre in the ongoing by-election at Ejisu.

In a viral video trending on social media, Prof Nyarko was seen surreptitiously pulling the white envelope from his pocket and placing it on the table in front of the EC officials.

