Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko, has suggested that routine checks are carried out at various marketplaces to prevent fire outbreaks.

“I’m told the Fire Service did their best to douse the flames and you want to encourage them to expedite investigations for us to find out what the actual cause of the fire is and to help us do things differently so it doesn’t occur again.

“I think there should be a system, routine checks to ensure that these things don’t normally happen as they do,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

He proposed that the fire service should be resourced so they can work effectively.

“We cannot predict the future we cannot say that will not happen again, but what we can say is that we should make it difficult to prevent a recurrence and whatever interventions we need to put in place.

“I think we should resource the fire service. We need to up our game on that,” he added.

His comment comes on the back of a fire that gutted the Kejetia market at about 4 pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2023.

ALSO READ:

Huge cash burnt in Kejetia fire

It started on the second floor and spread in no time to the third floor due to combustible products like plastic sewing materials, body sprays, and perfumes.

Shops and products worth millions of cedis were burnt into ashes.

Quite a number of people collapsed and no death has been recorded.

Some of the market women who were trapped had to rely on ropes deployed by the Fire Service to escape the fire.

More than five fire engines were sent there but the fire’s smoke blurred their sight making it difficult for them to put out the fire.

Reports also show that the firefighters struggled to quench the fire because of the building’s height.

While the cause of the fire is unknown some eyewitnesses suspect it was an electrical fault.