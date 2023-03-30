The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development on Wednesday inaugurated a five-member committee to probe the Kejetia market fire incident.

The chairman of the committee is a lecturer at the Department of Construction Technology and Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Theophilus Adjei-Kumi.

Other members include a valuer, lawyer, NADMO Deputy Director General with the Regional Coordinating director as secretary to the committee.

The committee, which was set up on March 17, has within three weeks to make its findings and recommendations.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the committee, Minister of State In-Charge of Local Government, Osei Bonsu Amoah, expressed hope the committee will do a good job.

“It’s a very powerful team to ensure that at least we get to the bottom of this matter. All relevant stakeholders will be called to appear on the committee,” he said.

During the period, all relevant stakeholders with information according to the Minister would appear before the committee to testify.