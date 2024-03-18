President of the Kejetia Market Traders Association, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, has expressed disappointment at the prolonged delay in the reconstruction of a section of the market which was ravaged by fire last year.

Despite assurances from city authorities, including Mayor Sam Pyne and the Local Government Ministry, there has been no progress in rebuilding the market.

The fire, which occurred on March 15, 2023, affected at least 54 stalls, starting from a store on the second floor and spreading to the third floor

Eyewitnesses suspected an electrical fault, noting that the fire quickly spread due to combustible materials in the area, such as carbide, plastics, sewing materials, body sprays, and perfumes.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, but the damage was significant.

The Kejetia market, constructed at a cost of $259 million, represents the first phase of the larger Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project, now in its second phase.

Despite the considerable investment and promises of reconstruction, one year has passed without any visible progress in rebuilding the affected parts of the market.

Traders, relying on these stalls for their livelihoods, are getting increasingly frustrated by the lack of action and are calling for urgent attention to address the situation.