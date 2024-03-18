Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has slammed Ghanaian television stations fond of downloading Nigerian movies to televise for their viewers on local channels.

Mr Adjorlolo, who is currently shooting a film in Nigeria, said lots of producers in the country are not happy with Ghanaian TV stations and others who own movie channels on streaming platform, YouTube.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the veteran actor said it has caused a lot of Nigerian producers to overlook Ghanaian actors because “most local TV stations are quick to download movies with Ghanaian actors and show to their viewers.”

“They are displeased with Ghanaians uploading the films. They upload the films and in the next day they are showing it on their platforms. As soon as Ghanaians see and know we are in the movie, they download and show on their TVs and that is affecting us to get work to do here in Nigeria,” he explained.2

Mr Adjorlolo said this is affecting them financially and charged these local channels to stop the “theft”.

“I don’t know why the TV stations will not go for permission before downloading their works. We are not talking about content or time. This is an international work and has laws protecting the works. That is why we have copyright and intellectual laws… if you don’t ask for permission, and you telecast, there are consequences for that.”

“Do you know how many Ghanaians are working here, Anthony Wood, James Gardiner and the rest, even Jackie left not long ago? They give us the opportunity to work, so our livelihood is concerned here? A lot of African countries see Nollywood as a stepping stone, every Ghanaian actor wants to be in Nollywood, and we are doing this to them… it’s not good, they are complaining so bitterly,” Mr Adjorlolo said.

He urged the National Media Commission (NMC) and Independent Broadcasters including other movie unions to step in to curb the problem.

“Producers in Nigeria can decide to stop using Ghanaian actors due to this. There are clips that are shown to these producers, and they have shown me,” he said.

