Many travelers have reportedly lost their lives with others sustaining injuries, in an accident that occurred at Breku on the Konongo-Nkawkaw Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The ghastly incident occurred on Friday night, involving two Sprinter buses.

According to reports, a Sprinter bus from Accra to Kumasi collided with the other with registration number GR 6279-24 which was traveling from Kumasi to Accra.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News one of the drivers who was speeding made a wrongful overtaking, leading to the collision and landed the vehicle from Accra in a ditch.

Reports indicate drivers of both vehicles also lost their lives due to the impact of the crash.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the Juaso and Konongo Government Hospital respectively where other victims are also undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: