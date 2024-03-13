An eight-year-old class five pupil has been rescued from ‘sakawa’ boys at Kasoa Blue Top in Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The victims said to be a pupil of Great Promise School Complex was on his way to school when he was accosted by the suspected ‘sakawa’ boys.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the suspects took the boy, covered his mouth with a handkerchief and dragged him behind an uncompleted building.

He was tied up, pending the suspected killing which was to take place on Tuesday night.

However, a struggle for help led a herdsman who sent his cows grazing in the area to rescue the boy at about 6 to 7 pm.

Elizabeth Lamptey, Administrator of Great Promise School Complex, narrating the incident said she received a distress call and rushed to the scene.

ALSO READ: