Founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said he was never available for his family due to his ministry work.

According to him, he had a difficult time combining the work of God and taking care of his family in the early days of his life.

Sharing his experience during a sermon on Sunday, March 10, the renowned preacher disclosed he got married at age 23.

“I got married at the age of 23 and I didn’t understand a lot of things. Ministry was tough in those days, so my life was always on the road; I was always gone,” he stated.

His absence he admitted has created a vacuum which impacted his life and relationship with his children.

“At the time, I could go for six weeks and sometimes eight weeks to North and South America and Asia travelling for days to be able to make ends meet and be able to take care of the family because the church could not take care of me. I learned very early not to depend on tithes, offerings, or people because that will wound you. I had one experience, and I told myself I was not going to depend on anybody but God.

Ella, Elsie and Joel.

“When I look back and look at the lives of my kids, I realise that there is a vacuum that has been created, and it will take a lot of grace and wisdom to bridge that gap. This was what created the vacuum; I was never there,” he recounted.

Daniel.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams has four children who are in different capacities currently.

They are Elsie Duncan-Williams, who is also known as Mrs Elsie Otoo, Ella, Joel, and Daniel.

ALSO READ: