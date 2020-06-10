The founder and head pastor of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has four children who are in different capacities currently.

Recently, the Duncan-Williams family has been in the news over viral videos and photos of the last born, Daniel Duncan-Williams who has a bipolar medical condition, the family has confirmed.

YEN.com.gh takes all cherished readers through a list of all the children of the archbishop in the order in which they were born.

1. Elsie Duncan-Williams, who is also known as Mrs Elsie Otoo, is a great minister of the gospel. See her performance below:

2. Ella Duncan-Williams, the second child of the respected archbishop is also a pastor.

Watch her in the video below:

3. Joel Duncan-Williams is the third child of renowned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who is also the head pastor of his church which is mainly a youth ministry.

4. Daniel Duncan-Williams who has unfortunately been in the news recently for all the bad reasons.