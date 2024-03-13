The Concerned PWDs in Ghana has expressed their gratitude to the Vice President and flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamdu Bawumia over the appointment of former Oti Regional Minister Joshua Makubu as the Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disability and Special Needs.

According to the group, Mr Makubu’s appointment signifies a significant step towards the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with disabilities in Ghanaian society.

“We commend His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana and his campaign team for recognizing the importance of prioritizing the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities by appointing Hon. Dr. Joshua Makubu to this critical position.

“This, the group believes, demonstrates a strong commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible Ghana for all citizens,” the statement read in parts.

The statement signed by leadership from all the 16 regions touted Mr Makubu as someone with an extensive experience and dedication to advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.

This they said makes him a highly qualified candidate for this important role.

“His leadership will undoubtedly drive positive change and progress in addressing the needs and concerns of this marginalised community,” it added.

