Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo has asserted that Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee should have declined the invitation to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign.

Prof Gyampo explained the founder of the Salt and Light Music Ministry (SLMM) is one of the few eminent people in Ghana.

In this regard, the Political Science lecturer on Adom FM Burning Issues stated she had no business engaging in partisan politics.

“When there are issues, these eminent people rise to engage and restore calm. But if they are all to engage in partisan politics, who will mediate when issues arise?

“I see Joyce Aryee as eminent and expected she would have declined the invitation just to continue to play her role as an eminent state woman,” he said.

Dr Bawumia on Tuesday named Revered Aryee, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his Campaign Advisory Committee.

Other members include the National Council of Elders, Freddie Worsemao Blay, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

But Prof Gyampo insists the acceptance was a wrong move on the part of Joyce Aryee.

“As our democracy progresses, not everyone is to engage in partisan politics. You can no longer mediate issues because people will think you will be prejudiced,” he added.

