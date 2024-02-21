The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said he is not worried about his exclusion from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s campaign team.

The private legal practitioner endorsed Dr Bawumia’s candidature and started campaigning for him long before his election on November 4, 2023, as NPP flagbearer.

It was therefore the expectation of many that he would at least be made a spokesperson on the campaign team for the 2024 election.

However, hopes were dashed when Obiri Boahen did not make the list submitted to the National Executive Council (NEC) on February 19.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM Burning Issues, Obiri Boahen disclosed his appointment would have been a disservice and cost the party in the upcoming election.

“I started my campaign in 2021 and I wasn’t expecting anything because even if I was made a spokesperson, it would worry me, Bawumia and the NPP.

“I have had my grievances on certain national issues, particularly the cathedral and have declared I don’t see it as a priority so people could have used that against us,” he said.

Obiri Boahen emphasised he has principled positions on national issues, adding “I prefer to be a free man who will embark on his own campaign.”

Meanwhile, key members of the campaign include: former Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe, former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah, and Akuapim South MP; Osei Bonsu Amoah.

Others include; Nana Akomea, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Yaw Adomako Baafi and Akbar Yusuf Rohullah Komeini.

ALSO READ: