Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo has expressed doubt Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu willingly resigned as Majority Leader.

The Suame Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday evening announced his resignation from the position at a crucial meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Majority caucus.

The meeting was to resolve suspected growing tension among the caucus over the proposed reshuffle of the front bench in Parliament.

But Prof Gyampo in an interview on Adom FM Burning Issues said he suspects an external influence informed the decision.

“I don’t think it is a genuine resignation. From what has happened, it appears there is an executive influence. When the NDC changed its leadership, we condemned it because we believe the change must be done by the caucus and not the party. But in this case, there has also been an influence from party and the executive,” he said.

However, Prof Gyampo insists there was a need for extensive deliberations on the reshuffle and not for the NPP and executive arm of government to impose decisions.

“If change must come, it must be the right way. There must be deliberations in a manner that will ensure that the caucus will own the decision so that it becomes a decision taken and implemented by parliament without external influence.

“Because external influence makes the party and executive stronger than parliament. The party and the executive now give orders to parliament, call meetings and dictate to parliament. This will make the other arms suffer, bring bad governance and make the legislature subservient to executive,” he stated.

