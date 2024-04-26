Political Analyst, Prof Ransford Gyampo has expressed delight with the speech of the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang during her outdooring on Wednesday.

The Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana said the former Education Minister demonstrated maturity through her speech.

“She in my view looked and sounded more prepared than she was in the lead-up to the previous election.

You can see that she has grown and demonstrated a lot of political maturity as we watched and listened to her, and she said all the great things that would have to be said,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

At the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, Prof Opoku-Agyemang among other things stated the 2024 election was about healing and restoration.

She therefore pledged her commitment to support the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to restore hope in the lives of Ghanaians.

These to Prof Gyampo were all the right things that needed to be said, including what she believed will go against its main contender, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Having listened to some of things that have been said by the flagbearer of the ruling NPP she had all the laxity and opportunity to say things that will go or run against or contrary to some of the things that the flagbearer has said. So, I think for me she said all things that would have to be said,” he added.

ALSO READ: