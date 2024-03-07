Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has pledged to serve Ghana with integrity.

This follows her nomination and unveiling as the NDC running mate for the second time on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In a statement, the former Education Minister said she will give the noble task everything within her, adding she considers the confidence placed in her with utmost seriousness.

She also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders and the NEC for their overwhelming support and endorsement.

“It is worthy of note that this is the second time former President John Mahama has nominated me as his Running Mate. I express my eternal gratitude to him. By this choice, our Flagbearer has demonstrated remarkable consistency, an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and innovation, and an inspirational belief in the Ghanaian woman,” she said.

The running mate expressed optimism about Mr Mahama’s ability to provide “selfless, incorruptible, visionary, and inclusive leadership” that Ghana urgently needs.

Meanwhile, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey has emphasised that Jane Naana’s nomination underscores the party’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

Below is the full statement: