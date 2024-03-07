The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed that the integrity and dedication of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman were pivotal factors in her selection as his running mate for the second time.

He emphasised that these qualities position her as an ideal candidate to join him in leading the party to secure victory in the upcoming election.

Mr. Mahama conveyed his absolute confidence in Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, expressing assurance that she will effectively serve as Vice President.

“I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections.”

The NDC has announced Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as the running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a press release dated Thursday, March 7, and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, the party highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasising her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, according to the party, reflects the NDC’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

