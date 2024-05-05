The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Upper West Akyem Constituency, Emmanuel Drah, has called for the revival of a multi-million dollar sacks factory left to rot at Adeiso in the Eastern region.

Drah lamented that, the neglect of infrastructure initiated by the erstwhile Mahama administration, citing the sacks factory as an example.

He emphasized that the factory, which was intended to address the country’s sack needs for various agricultural produce, was over 90 percent complete before the change in government.

According to him, the sacks (kotoku) factory was put up at Adeiso to take care of the country’s sack needs for fertilizer, groundnut, mazie, and other produce.

The project, costing the taxpayer millions of hard currency, has been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.

However, the abandoned factory, according to Drah, has fallen victim to harsh weather conditions and has become a haven for wild creatures such as snakes, scorpions, and grasscutters.

He stressed the potential of reviving the factory to create job opportunities for the youth in the area and called on President Akufo-Addo to take action in revitalizing the project.